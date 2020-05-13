Liberia: Still Making Table Clothes At 94

Monrovia — While others are putting their talents to use by making masks to cover noses and mouths so as to prevent people from contracting the coronavirus, 94-year-old Bade Baker Harris Nance isn't sitting idly, too.

Aunty Bade, who is a retired Registered Nurse, makes table cloths. She uses the skills she learned when she was in her teens on Bromley Mission, many years ago. This keeps her busy daily.

Amazingly, she makes these table cloths for recreation and therapy. Even though, she suffers from Alzheimer, she hasn't allowed her medical condition to stop her from working.

People with Alzheimatic condition forget many people's names they interact with daily. For example, she would eat breakfast, lunch or dinner and usually forgets that she had eaten. She would than accuse her daughter Verna Harris Enders and her niece Lovette Tucker of not feeding her all day.

Interestingly, she does not forget the patterns she uses to make a table cloth design after so many years.

When FrontPageAfrica visited her Old Road residence few days ago, it was amazing to watch her on the front porch and working with so much focus.

Despite the Alzheimer, her hands were steady enough to weave the most intricate patterns with her bare hands. At her age, she does not use eyeglasses to thread the needle she uses to stench her pieces together, neither does she use glasses to read.

Amazingly, she has not forgotten a bit of the trade she learned many years ago, even long before she became a Registered Nurse.

However, some find a behavior she has picked up in this her advanced age as amusing. That is she has got an answer for everything. When our reporter visited the home and called her full name, Aunty Bade responded sharply: "Why are you calling her name and what has she done again this time?" This drew a hefty laughter from everybody around.

Speaking to this newspaper, her niece Ms. Tucker said, Aunty Bade usually sits for hours and works without complains. "For her age, Aunty Bade can work hard, because she has a whole trunk full of table cloths of many colors and sizes."

Ms. Tucker further stated the family will be happy if people can patronize her works because she puts in so much time. She said Aunty Bade's work comes in all colors and different sizes ranging from 2ftx2ft, 2ftx4ft, 3×6, 4×6, or 5×6, and are sold at US$10 (small sizes), US$15 medium sizes and US$20 for the big ones.