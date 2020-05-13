Malawi Musicians to Resume Live Shows - 'Nation of Covidiots'

The country's musicians say they want to continue their careers after coronavirus had put their plans on pause, announcing they will resume live shows.

Chairperson of the group Wendy Harawa told journalists in Lilongwe that the musicians are simply following the example that the political leaders have shown addressing mass rallies and disregarding social distancing.

"We will have to resume holding gigs. Politicians are holding meetings of hundreds of people and no action is taken against them. So, we can as well hold shows," said Harawa.

The musicians say politicians are holding campaign meetings attracting more than 100 people in direct breach of government recommendation as a preventative measure against Covid-19 spread.