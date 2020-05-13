South Africa: Tinkering With Eskom Is Just Reshuffling Deck Chairs On the Titanic

opinion

It should be clear to all that Eskom needs to be broken up and sold off. The private sector needs to be allowed to step up in the face of clear public sector failure.

André de Ruyter, the CEO of Eskom, in a recent series of interviews with Chris Yelland in Daily Maverick, culminating in Part 5 thereof on 5 May 2020, laid out what Eskom is going to do - with money the company patently does not have. Among other things, he says he will retire old plants over the next 10 years which will reduce particulate and CO2 emissions. The question is, however, what replaces these plants to keep the wheels turning?

The repurposing he refers to is, I suspect, the gas option, but where is the gas going to come from? It would presumably require a pipeline for delivery and would need to be stored in large volumes in underground facilities and in smaller volumes in tanks above or below ground. The important question is, who is going to pay for the installation of this storage and distribution network?

He also refers to flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) - a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide from...