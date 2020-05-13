South Africa: Strandfontein Relocation - City of Cape Town Under Renewed Fire

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The C-19 People's Coalition, an alliance of social movements, trade unions, NGOs and community organisations has accused the City of Cape Town of attempting to spin the reality of its plans to relocate hundreds of homeless people from a temporary shelter at Strandfontein which is about to close.

Dr Kelly Gillespie, an academic at the University of the Western Cape and volunteer at the C-19 People's Coalition, lambasted the City's plan to relocate homeless Capetonians to a variety of shelters as being riddled with poor planning and bad decision-making. She also accused the City of ill-treating residents of the camp.

The lack of planning, said Gillespie, extended to health and safety regulations and basic care while the City attempted to project that the relocation process would run smoothly.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, on Sunday 10 May said that the City was finalising the closure of the Strandfontein temporary shelter. Badroodien maintained the City was working closely with shelters and that space had been secured at the Haven Night Shelter, Oasis Reach for Your Dream, Ubuntu Circle of Courage, Cape Flats YMCA and Happy Valley Shelter.

The City's announced plan has surprised the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

