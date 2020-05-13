Malawi Immigration Staff Threaten Sit in, Demand COVID-19 Risk Allowance

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Staff at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Service have threatened to abandon border and entry points of the country if the government fails to give them coronavirus (Covid-19) risk allowances.

In a letter seen by Nyasa Times, the staff are also demanding promotions.

They accuse the government of bowing down to demands by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers, the police and the prison on Covid-19 risk allowances and promotions but leaving out the Immigration department.

Officials from the department are deployed, along with Health ministry officials, MDF soldiers and the police to patrol unchartered routes and Lake Malawi to get illegal entrants who evade coronavirus tests.

Spokesperson for the department Joseph Chauwa said management has received the letter.

"The issues raised are already being handled by the management," he said.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi refused to comment on the matter.

