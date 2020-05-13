Malawi: Coronavirus Frontline Health Workers Bemoan Tax On Risk Allowance

13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Coronavirus frontline health workers have criticized the government for imposing a 30 percent tax on their risk allowances.

They have since asked the government to rescind the decision, saying authorities should appreciate the great role they are playing in identifying and treating people with Covid-19.

Charles Simeza, president of the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives in Malawi urged the government to urgently scrap off the tax on risk allowance.

"The risk allowance should be free of taxes. Just imagine, if one is entitled to K50, 000 risk allowance, he only gets K33, 000," he said.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Williams Banda said he could no comment because this was a Malawi Revenue Authority matter but MRA spokesperson Steven Kapoloma said his organization was only implementing a government policy.

