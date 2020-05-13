South Africa: Philip Truter, the Sentinel Who Failed to Raise the Alarm At VBS

analysis

An important figure in SA law enforcement's VBS Mutual Bank investigations is former VBS CFO Philip Truter, who played a central part in the robbery. Truter's testimony seems valuable in tying KPMG auditor Sipho Malaba as well as VBS alleged robbers-in-chief Tshifhiwa Matodzi and Phophi Mukhodobwane to the scene of the crime. In this Bank Breaker series, Scorpio will analyse new information about the R5.8-million in stolen VBS money that Truter received for participating in the cover-up of the bank robbery, what his never-before-seen WhatsApp messages tell us about the anatomy of the VBS robbery and how his testimony may aid the case against his fellow robbers.

Philip Truter was an important cog in the robbery of VBS Mutual Bank. As the bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), his primary duties included the financial and risk management of the bank. It was his fiduciary duty to report all irregularities he had suspicion or evidence of to the authorities.

The "buck ultimately stopped" with Truter, a KPMG auditor testified before Advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans during a 2018 investigation, probing what then seemed to be a VBS "liquidity crisis", at the behest of the SA Reserve Bank (SARB). From...