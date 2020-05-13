Somalia Records 81 New COVID-19 Cases

13 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia recorded its biggest daily jump in confirmed cases after the Minister of Health reported 81 new infections in the last 24 hours. This took the total number of infections in the country to 1,170.

The nation's total number of recoveries and deaths from the virus stands at 126 and 52 respectively.

The authorities are working hard to prop up the country's public health system which has been decimated by decades of conflict and avoid the highly damaging effects of the virus.

They are also battling hard to deal with a range of falsehoods about the virus being propagated within the country regarding infections and cures.

Meanwhile, Djibouti reported that 29 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 303 samples. This raised the nation's total tally to 1,256 from 16,093 samples tested. The nation's total number of recoveries and deaths from the virus stands at 886 and three respectively.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Djibouti has the highest prevalence on the continent.

