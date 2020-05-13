South Africa: Learners Weigh in On the Implications of Reopening Schools

13 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Schoolchildren are anxious about what it will mean for them and the health of pupils if schools indeed are reopened.

Do you think it is a good idea to reopen schools while we are seeing the number of infections increase?

How will we recover time lost since we went into lockdown?

Is it true that the Department of Basic Education has failed to meet the safety requirements so far?

Above are some of the tough and relevant questions that learners asked during a webinar session titled Getting to Grips, organised by Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) on Tuesday 12 May.

In each series, the webinar sessions seek to deliberate on uncertainties and questions that learners and the youth have about the coronavirus.

Tuesday's webinar attempted to take a bite out of learners' anxieties about the reopening of schools while the world battles with Covid-19.

Blessing Motaung, a learner and a participant in the webinar, started the session by asking how time lost as a result of the lockdown will be recovered.

Responding to participants' questions was Likho Bottoman, the deputy director of social mobilisation and support at the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

"For us to be able to catch up...

