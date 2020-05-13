South Africa: COVID-19 - Dealing With the Five Stages of Grief

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Patience Mushamiri-Kuzviwanza

In many ways, the loss of personal freedoms under lockdown is like the death of someone close to us. We grieve the loss of those freedoms. Learning to accept those losses is part of the process of coping.

We have all probably at some point heard of the stages of grief, whether from our studies, on the internet or from casual conversation. These stages were coined by psychologist Dr Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. They have undergone some revisions, but the most common stages mentioned are Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance (dabda).

During a pandemic (and this will be the first one for most of us), one experiences a lot of emotions, most of them negative. There is panic, confusion, hope, anxiety, apathy, uncertainty, faith, expectation, fear. The list is endless. But the one thing most of us have in common is that during this particular pandemic we are grieving. We are grieving the loss of our normal lives, for some the loss of jobs, or potential dream jobs, the loss of conversation, the loss of stimulation from our surroundings like the sound of hooting cars and children laughing, the loss of routine, the loss of family, the loss of certainty. We...

