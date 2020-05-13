South Africa: The COVID-19 Crisis - Our Winter of Despair Could Become a Spring of Hope

opinion

The current crisis requires South Africans genuinely committed to social justice to forge a new imagination, to see through the storm that is still gathering and to envision what can lie beyond. It should enable us to think about and forge a different kind of country and world.

We currently live, in the words of the memorable opening lines of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, in "the worst of times", a "season of darkness". Yet, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, can there be a "spring of hope", an "age of wisdom" where we have "everything before us"?

In the current epoch of globalisation, with extensive and rapid movement of people, ideas, information, capital, services and technology across countries, the world has shrunk through the rapid increase in the speed of air and other travel, the revolution in communications, the internet and huge computerised information systems. At the same time, globalisation has brought with it growing inequalities within and between nations while affording opportunities for the few.

Despite much greater contact across regions, nations, cultures and languages, we have witnessed a closing of minds and hearts and negation of important human values. There is an all-too-evident lack...