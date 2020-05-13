Tunisia: COVID-19 - 'We Have Not Yet Got Beyond Dangerous Phase' (Nissaf Ben Alaya)

13 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "We have not yet got beyond the dangerous phase of the coronavirus' spread," Director General of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya said on Tuesday in Tunis.

According to her, it would take at least 40 days without any new infection to be able to say that Tunisia has gone beyond this phase, due to the fact that the zero case does not mean that the virus no longer exists.

"That's why," she stated, "we have stepped up our screening and monitoring system," recalling that the sectors involved in the targeted lockdown had developed manuals to identify measures to be taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus and embody social distancing.

The risk still exists as long as repatriation operations continue, she pointed out.

"If we do not commit to the targeted lockdown measures, we risk reversing the success achieved in the previous period," she warned, recalling that no cure for this new disease has yet been found.

She added that the development of a vaccine can take up to a year and that the only current certainty is that preventive measures are the only guarantee of protection against this disease, whose risk of contamination remains high.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Tunisia

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.