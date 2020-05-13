Namibia: Huyshamen Grabs the Limelight

MANDY Huyshamen maintained Namibia's presence on the podium at the Ironman Virtual Racing series when she came second in her age group over the weekend.

Risa Dreyer and Divan du Plooy had been Namibia's top performers over the past month, regularly finishing amongst the top three in their age group categories, but with both taking time off to recuperate from niggling injuries, Huyshamen stepped up to steal the show with a great performance.

Competing in the sixth race of the global online series, which consisted of a 3km run, a 40km cycle and a 10km run, Huyshamen finished second out of 201 athletes in the women's 55-59 year old category, and 84th overall out of 3 513 female competitors.

Her time of two hours five minutes and 42 seconds was more than three minutes behind the category winner, Kathy Grady of the United States (2:02:38), while Elina Christophorou of Greece came third in 2:08:08.

Her split times were 14:56 for the 3km run; 56:43 for the 40km cycle; and 54:03 for the 10km run, which was a great improvement on her previous times over the past month.

At Virtual Racing 2 over the weekend of 11 and 12 April, she finished eighth in her category over the same distance in 2:13:34, and two weeks later she came third in her category at Virtual Racing 4 in a time of 2:07:02.

Now, however, she has taken more than a minute off that time to show an overall improvement of close to eight minutes in less than a month.

Huyshamen, however, was not too concerned about making the podium.

"I'm happy to finish second overall in my category, but all the top athletes don't always compete, so I'm not too concerned about my overall position. It's good to know I finished amongst the top athletes, but I'm just concentrating on my own race," she said.

"I wasn't competing on a trainer at home, I was riding out on the Western Bypass, and I think this definitely made a difference because it was also great weather to compete in," she added.

Huyshamen said her improvement was the result of hard work during training.

"I am quite committed and train a lot. I do my running training on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and my cycling on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the trainer at home, and on the Western Bypass on Sundays."

Another Namibian who fared well over the weekend was Max Schaefer, who came 20th out of 1 207 athletes in the men's 50-54 year old category and 189th overall out of 9 180 athletes in a time of 1:49:46. That was also a big improvement over the past month of more than five minutes, since Virtual Racing 2, where he came 49th in his age group in a time of 1:54:55.

The president of the Namibia Triathlon Federation, Pierre du Plooy congratulated Huyshamen, saying that she was in great shape.

"Mandy did exceptionally well and has improved a lot since this series started. She will definitely make the Namibian team for the World Duathlon Championships in Holland in September," he said.

"I've been in discussions with the International Triathlon Federation and everything is on track for the World Championships. At this stage Risa Dreyer and Divan du Plooy are also contenders for the World Championships, while several other Namibian athletes could also qualify," he said.

These include Schafer, Tyrone Kotze in the men's 35-39 year category, Adele de la Rey and Rina Lambert in the women's 40-44 year category, Mimi Hough in the women's 30-34 year category, and Marion Himmel in the women's 50-54 year category.

Du Plooy said there was still enough time for athletes to qualify, while the Namibian Duathlon Championships, scheduled to take place on 9 August, will be the final qualifier.

"The first three athletes in each category will qualify for the world championships," he said.

Du Plooy added that he expected a big turnout for the seventh race in the series, which takes place this coming weekend over the shorter distances of a 1 500m run, a 20km cycle and a 5km run.

Athletes who would like to enter can contact Du Plooy at [email protected] to register.