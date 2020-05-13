Namibia: On the Spot With Tebe

interview

TIBERIUS Lombard's career began up field as a pesky forward, who terrorised defenders before transitioning into an uncompromising centre-back.

But that by no means is the trajectory of his career, with the Windhoek-born defender's stock rising exponentially following his 2018 African Nations Championship exploits in Morocco.

Lombard is presently on the books of Zanaco FC, one of the most successful and decorated clubs in Zambian football history.

Here are his highlights:

Q: Who was your sports hero as a child?

My childhood hero was Muhammad Ouseb and Bimbo Tjihero.

Q: Who is your best teammate?

Dynamo Fredericks.

Q: Who is the toughest rival you've faced?

Naby Keita (Guinea, Liverpool) and Ellias Pelembe (Mozambique, Wits).

Q: Who is the best coach you've worked with?

Woody Jacobs and Ricardo Mannetti.

Q: What is your most memorable competition?

The Chan 2018 tournament in Morocco.

Q: What is the highlight of your career to date?

Captaining my Zanaco team and leading them to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. It's my highlight so far.

Q: What has been the lowest moment of your career to date?

The lowest moment was when I was dropped from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Q: Name your most memorable performance by a Namibian athlete/team.

My most memorable moment was when Muna Katupose scored two late second half goals to lead us to Chan 2018, it was wonderful. I shall never forget that.