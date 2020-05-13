Nigeria: Reps Slam Northern Govs Over Evacuation of Almajirai

13 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim And Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The House of Representatives on Tuesday slammed northern governors for evacuating almajirai, saying that was jeopardizing the fight against COVID-19.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) who attributed the increased transmission of coronavirus in states to the evacuation of almajirai to their states of origin.

The house urged the Federal Government to prevail on northern governors to desist from deporting almajirai from their states to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

It asked the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to enforce the inter-state travel ban order and direct the governors concerned to immediately halt the evacuation of the almajirai.

It directed the Federal Ministry of Health to examine the health condition of the almajirai.

'Rescind ban on Almajiri system'

The house called on the Northern Governors Forum to rescind its decision on banning the almajiri system of education until those already in the system are provided for in the Universal Basic and Technical Education System.

The house also described the evacuation almajirai as a violation of the interstate travel ban currently enforced by the government.

