Nigeria: Lockdown Relaxation for Review This Week - FG

13 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday said the directive on the relaxation of the lockdown would be reviewed this week.

The national coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force. Aliyu said: "We continue to monitor closely some of the guidelines we've produced.

"You're probably aware that by the end of this week, we'll be coming to the end of the second week of easing the lockdown and we'll be taking further decisions based on the review of the performance of the restrictions we have in place.

"And we'll not hesitate to change our strategy if it looks like it's not working.

"The PTF continues to see disturbing trends where vehicles are carrying large numbers of people across state borders.

"We urge the public to please refrain from interstate travels. Only travels that are essential or travel involving the conveyance of essential goods is allowed.

"Movement across state borders is fast-tracking the dissemination and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

"We're advising state governments across the country and security agencies to increase those measures and surveillance required to keep people within the state borders."

He also said the Madagascar herbal remedy for COVID-19 would be subjected to the normal regulatory processes before it could be administered for use in Nigeria.

"The Madagascar cure will be subjected to the normal process we expect within the legal frameworks and guidelines that we have. More importantly, not only to establish its efficacy, but for it to be legally registered," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.