Nigeria: Lockdown Relaxation for Review This Week - FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday said the directive on the relaxation of the lockdown would be reviewed this week.

The national coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force. Aliyu said: "We continue to monitor closely some of the guidelines we've produced.

"You're probably aware that by the end of this week, we'll be coming to the end of the second week of easing the lockdown and we'll be taking further decisions based on the review of the performance of the restrictions we have in place.

"And we'll not hesitate to change our strategy if it looks like it's not working.

"The PTF continues to see disturbing trends where vehicles are carrying large numbers of people across state borders.

"We urge the public to please refrain from interstate travels. Only travels that are essential or travel involving the conveyance of essential goods is allowed.

"Movement across state borders is fast-tracking the dissemination and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

"We're advising state governments across the country and security agencies to increase those measures and surveillance required to keep people within the state borders."

He also said the Madagascar herbal remedy for COVID-19 would be subjected to the normal regulatory processes before it could be administered for use in Nigeria.

"The Madagascar cure will be subjected to the normal process we expect within the legal frameworks and guidelines that we have. More importantly, not only to establish its efficacy, but for it to be legally registered," he said.