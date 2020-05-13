Nigeria: Emir of Daura Recovers, Holds Court in Hospital

13 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, who was hospitalised on May 5 for an undisclosed ailment has recovered and holds court at the hospital premises.

A viral video shows the emir sitting on a white plastic chair as people kneel to greet him before the admiration of palace guards.

The three video clips which were sighted by our reporter equally showed the emir standing and walking on his feet into his hospital room without any support to the cheer and with admiration of people around.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the palace, Usman Ibrahim, said the emir is recovering and having some rest in the hospital at the moment before eventual discharge.

"The emir is thankful for his present condition and sees his sickness as a test from Allah, and appreciates the people for their prayers" he said.

It could be recalled that on May 7, the emir was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Katsina, for some "undisclosed ailments".

Family sources had said that the emir was moved out of the palace in Daura to Katsina town where he was admitted and taken to the Intensive Care Center of the hospital.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.