Nigeria: Emir of Daura Recovers, Holds Court in Hospital

Katsina — The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, who was hospitalised on May 5 for an undisclosed ailment has recovered and holds court at the hospital premises.

A viral video shows the emir sitting on a white plastic chair as people kneel to greet him before the admiration of palace guards.

The three video clips which were sighted by our reporter equally showed the emir standing and walking on his feet into his hospital room without any support to the cheer and with admiration of people around.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the palace, Usman Ibrahim, said the emir is recovering and having some rest in the hospital at the moment before eventual discharge.

"The emir is thankful for his present condition and sees his sickness as a test from Allah, and appreciates the people for their prayers" he said.

It could be recalled that on May 7, the emir was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Katsina, for some "undisclosed ailments".

Family sources had said that the emir was moved out of the palace in Daura to Katsina town where he was admitted and taken to the Intensive Care Center of the hospital.