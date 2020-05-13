Nigeria: Buhari 'Unveils' Gambari As New Chief of Staff, Presides Over Virtual FEC Meeting

13 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday chaired the maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he 'unveiled' Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual meeting, first of it's kind in the history of the Federal Executive Council, involved the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Fedreal, Boss Mustapha and some of the cabinet ministers participating in the virtual meeting.

NAN reports that some of the cabinet members including the Head of Service,Folashade Yemi-Esan, participated in the meeting directly from their respective offices

NAN observed that the meeting which started at about 11.22am, occasioned by the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic in the country, was conducted in line with the basic COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

NAN reports that former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, whose named went viral in the traditional and new media outfits as the new Chief of Staff to the President, was seen at the venue of the meeting.

NAN also minute silence was observed in honour of late Malam Abba Kyari and some former members of the cabinet before the commencement of the meeting, while the SGF formally announced Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari as the new CoS to the President.

Gambari took his official seat as Chief of Staff to the President immediate after the introduction by the SGF. NAN

