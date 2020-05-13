Tunisia: Siliana - Grain Harvest Estimated At Less Than Half That of Previous Season

Tunis/Tunisia — According to the first estimates of the Regional Agricultural Development Authority of Siliana, the 2019-2020 grain harvest is expected to reach 1.700 million quintals, i.e. less than 50% of the previous year's harvest.

In a statement to TAP on Wednesday, Regional Commissioner in Siliana Moncef Hirmi said that the drop in the harvest is due to the lack of rain during January and February 2020, in addition to its discontinuity from the previous season.

It is worth recalling that the 2018/ 2019 grain harvest season was exceptional for the Siliana governorate with 3.3 million quintals.