Tunisia: COVID-19 - Travel Between Regions Prohibited, Except for Those With Authorisation (Ben Alaya)

Tunis/Tunisia — Travel between regions remains banned except for those with authorisation, National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases Director Nissaf Ben Alaya said Wednesday.

During a press briefing on the latest developments in the epidemiological situation in the country, Ben Alaya explained that anyone moving from one red zone to another less contaminated zone must be placed in self-isolation for at least 14 days.

A few days before Eid Al Fitr, Ben Alaya also indicated that any event that could generate gatherings likely to promote the spread of the virus is also strictly prohibited.

Regarding beaches, especially during the summer period, Ben Alaya stated that the sea is not a particular risk area. However, beach gatherings remain a high risk factor.

Ben Alaya also indicated that the curve of the epidemiological situation in Tunisia has flattened in recent days, recalling that no new infections have been recorded in the last 3 days.

She recalled that the number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests performed each week is between 3,000 and 3,500.