South Africa: The COVID-19 Realities of Frontline Staff in Local Retail Stores and Their Coffee Shops

13 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

A growing number of retail stores have been forced to temporarily close after frontline staff tested positive for Covid-19. This has led to questions around these store's pay policies, access to the UIF Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme salary assistance and the financial and physical wellbeing of employees affected by the outbreak.

Dozens of supermarkets and outlets including Clicks, Dis-Chem, Woolworths, Spar, Food Lovers Market, Shoprite/Checkers and Pick n Pay have had to temporarily close their doors due to staff being exposed to, or testing positive for, Covid-19.

The Shoprite Group, which includes supermarket retailers Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper has had to close several of its stores. In total, the Shoprite Group has 2,007 stores in South Africa. The group would not disclose the exact number of stores that had to close, but at least 17 stores in the Western Cape closed last week and another 6 stores closed on 11 May 2020.

Woolworths' head of corporate communications Kirsten Hewett says that a total of 17 stores (out of over 600) have had to close, with 11 in the Western Cape, three in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal, and one in the Eastern Cape. Closures were "due to either an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.