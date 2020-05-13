South Africa: The COVID-19 Realities of Frontline Staff in Local Retail Stores and Their Coffee Shops

analysis

A growing number of retail stores have been forced to temporarily close after frontline staff tested positive for Covid-19. This has led to questions around these store's pay policies, access to the UIF Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme salary assistance and the financial and physical wellbeing of employees affected by the outbreak.

Dozens of supermarkets and outlets including Clicks, Dis-Chem, Woolworths, Spar, Food Lovers Market, Shoprite/Checkers and Pick n Pay have had to temporarily close their doors due to staff being exposed to, or testing positive for, Covid-19.

The Shoprite Group, which includes supermarket retailers Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper has had to close several of its stores. In total, the Shoprite Group has 2,007 stores in South Africa. The group would not disclose the exact number of stores that had to close, but at least 17 stores in the Western Cape closed last week and another 6 stores closed on 11 May 2020.

Woolworths' head of corporate communications Kirsten Hewett says that a total of 17 stores (out of over 600) have had to close, with 11 in the Western Cape, three in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal, and one in the Eastern Cape. Closures were "due to either an...