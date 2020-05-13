Tunisia: Djerba-Covid19 - 253 Tunisians Returning From KSA End Quarantine

Tunis/Tunisia — Almost 253 Tunisian nationals, repatriated from Saudi Arabia, ended Tuesday, their mandatory quarantine in a Djerba-based centre, Medenine governorate, and left the island.

No contamination has been recorded among this group of Tunisians coming as part of the second repatriation trip from Saudi Arabia., Deputy-Director of Primary Health in Medenine Ziad Al Anz said.

After the end of the isolation of this group including several athletes, as well as the departure of the previous groups from Saudi Arabia, Belgium and Poland, only 147 Tunisians from Turkey continue an isolation period in a hotel in Djerba.

Ten hotels on the island of Djerba and Zarzis have been made available to the health sector to support the State's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

These hotels have accommodated around 1,274 people as part of the mandatory lockdown, said Local Tourism Officer Hichem Mahouachi.