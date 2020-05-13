Tunisia: Smugglers Arrested Near Remada Buffer Zone

Tunis/Tunisia — The military units deployed in Remada, in southern Tunisia, detected suspicious movements outside the buffer zone around Jenayen on Tuesday evening.

Three smugglers of Tunisian nationality aboard a vehicle were arrested after a helicopter intervention and warning shots, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The smugglers were carrying, on board the vehicle, 840 kg of hookah tobacco and cigarette packets worth more than 160 thousand dinars and a pair of binoculars.

The three individuals arrested and the vehicle and merchandise seized were turned over to the region's customs services.