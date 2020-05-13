Tanzania: Political Leaders Should Act More Responsibly

13 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
opinion

IT is very sickening to learn that some people in political party hierarchies are employing bullying tactics and bulldozing their fellow members.

Some individuals at the helm of power are trying to turn Members of Parliament within their parties merely rubber-stampers of the rulers' decisions--whether good or bad.

A move by the main opposition party--Chadema to expel four lawmakers for attending parliamentary sessions against the party's ill-advised order is both undemocratic and uncalled-for.

Trying to stop legislators from honouring their constitutional obligation is gross misdemeanor by any political party, which is run through taxpayers' hard earned money.

Legislators are principally accountable to their electorates not their political parties.

Yes they are bound to operate within their party's laid down rules and regulations, but they should never honour one's misguided and unconstitutional calls. Lawmakers should always stand for the greater good of the country.

They should always protect national interests and that of their constituents but not their individual as well as their group's interests.

Ironically, the self-proclaimed 'democratic and development' party has down the years portrayed the opposite of their very founding principles.

It is very unfortunate that after almost one and a half decades some of our political parties are still run like family entities. They do not resemble public institutions.

This is largely caused by some leaders who have awarded themselves hegemonic power. They would do anything to protect their status quo, undermine their members while sustainably squandering party resources.

These selfish leaders would fight for their interests and that of their accomplices in the name of practicing multi-party politics.

Whenever a member attempts to challenge the party's bigwigs, he should brace for a strong backlash, like the Monday's unwarranted expulsion of four Chadema long serving MPs.

We needn't remind leaders of our political parties that democracy and the freedom of expression are enshrined in the country's constitution and certainly within their own charters.

It is high time the registrar of political parties held irresponsible leaders responsible and ensure they lawfully honour their obligations and avoid turning these parties into their NGOs.

