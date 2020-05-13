Ethiopia: Wang Yi Spoke By Phone With Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew

13 May 2020
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
press release By MFA

Wang noted Ethiopia's strong support for China's fight against COVID-19, and the fact that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was the first among African leaders to call President Xi Jinping to express support and sympathies.

As the virus continues to spread in Africa, China has readily stepped forward to send multiple batches of supplies in support of African countries' fight against the disease. Ethiopia's substantial assistance for the transfer and distribution of Chinese supplies has demonstrated the country's great sense of responsibility as a leading African country. It is also a vivid testament to the solidarity, coordination and cooperation between China and Africa in our joint fight against COVID-19.

Wang underlined that as Ethiopia's longtime friend and trustworthy partner, China has provided a large amount of urgently needed supplies through various channels to fully support Ethiopia's response efforts.

The medical team sent by the Chinese government has successfully completed their mission in Ethiopia and their work has been applauded by people from all walks of life. Wang expressed his belief that Ethiopia would protect the health and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals working there. He also said that China would take the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Ethiopia as an opportunity to elevate the all-round bilateral cooperation to new levels.

Wang pointed out that the longstanding friendship between China and Africa has withstood vicissitudes in a changing world. China's policy of friendship towards Africa has never changed and will never change. In this joint fight against COVID-19, solidarity and mutual support between China and Africa are more critical than ever. China will stand firm with its African brothers, Ethiopia included, as the continent strives for an ultimate victory. The attempts by some to blame China for their own ineffective response are set to be rejected and opposed by the international community, including African countries.

Gedu congratulated China on its effective response to COVID-19. He highlighted the sound growth momentum of bilateral ties and the mutual understanding and support that the two peoples have enjoyed over the years. He thanked the Chinese government and business community for extending tremendous help to Ethiopia and other African countries, and commended it as an example of Africa-China solidarity and friendship.

He noted the vital leadership of the World Health Organization and its Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in this battle against COVID-19, describing it as critically important for African countries and other developing countries in their response to the challenge. He called on the international community to give extensive support to the organization and its Director-General. He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to the one-China policy and its readiness to stand with China on the international stage.

