Zimbabwe: Africom Joins Zim COVID-19 Fight, Connects Public Health Centres

13 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Internet services provider, Africom has joined in the fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus by activating connectivity at 109 public clinics and hospitals nationwide to enhance collaboration in monitoring, tracking and dissemination of vital information between source and command office.

Africom is partnering Hellas Sat, a satellite service provider to resuscitate connectivity to infrastructure that was initially set up over a decade ago at various clinics and hospitals but due to challenges in accessing adequate foreign currency to pay monthly rentals the sites have been idle.

"In response to the scourge caused by the Coronavirus (Covid 19) Africom in conjunction with their partner Hellas Sat who is the Satellite Service Provider have come together to assist the efforts by Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe by resuscitating connectivity to 109 sites Ministry of Health Clinics and Hospitals in all Districts," Africom said in a statement.

"Africom and Hellas Sat appreciate the need for communication at this critical time of Covid-19 monitoring and tracking, and the urgency and need to relay information back to command office," it added.

The provinces will receive number of connectivity at various health centres as follows, Manicaland - 10,Mashonaland central - 18,Mashonaland East - 16, Mashonaland West - 11,Matebeleland North - 15,Matabeleland South - 11,Midlands - 13 and Masvingo - 15.

The company is still working modalities with their Chinese partners for further supply of VOIP handsets which can enable ease of communication over the internet lines.

This will ensure that information reaches the marginalized and also information can be collected giving the Coronavirus (Covid 19) task force a good measure of information to feed their planning and mitigation.

