Zimbabwe: Forex Deal Ends in Stabbings

13 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A 30-year-old Harare man severely stabbed his friend with a knife on the head and chest in a botched foreign currency deal.

Tapiwa Joseph was facing attempted murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody to May 22 and advised to apply bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on May 8 Joseph phoned Pinius Munyongani saying he had a relative who had large sums of United States dollars residing in Gunhill Highlands Harare and wished to change her money to smaller denominations.

It is alleged that Munyongani went to collect Joseph from his place of residence using his silver mercedes benz vehicle. They drove together to the house which Joseph had indicated that his relative resides.

The court heard that Joseph disembarked from the car and went into the house which is still under construction leaving Munyongani outside the gate.

The State further alleges that after a while Joseph returned and told Munyongani that his relative was in a meeting and would join them in a few minutes.

It is alleged that after an hour Munyongani became impatient and decided to cancel the deal but Joseph persuaded him to hold on little longer.

Joseph then instructed Munyongani to drive his car further down the road where they were no houses.

Whilst there waiting for Joseph's relative, Munyongani began counting his money amounting to US$1836 which he intended to exchange with the accused's relative for bigger denominations.

The court heard that as Munyongani was counting the money, Joseph allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the complainant on the head and twice on the chest.

Munyongani wrestled with Joseph and managed to snatch the knife from him and threw it away. It is alleged that Joseph tried to get hold of Munyongani's neck but he was overpowered.

It is also alleged that Munyongani disembarked from the car and started running towards a nearby house with joseph giving chase.

The court heard that Joseph tipped Munyongani and he fell to the ground and struck him with a stone on the head.

It is alleged that Joseph ran back to Munyongani's vehicle with the cash amounting to US$1836 and drove away.

Munyongani, the court heard sort assistance from at a nearby house where he supplied them with his father's contact number.

As a result of the incident Munyongani sustained injuries on the head and chest. A report was made leading to Joseph's arrest. Munyongani was taken and admitted to Baines clinic.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Buhari Taps Veteran Nigerian Diplomat As Top Presidential Aide
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.