Zimbabwe: Eight Sworn in As Judicial Service Commissioners...

The Judicial Service Commission now has new faces following the appointment of an eight-member team.

Supreme Court judge Justice Chinembiri Bhunu, chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mr Thandaza Masiye-Moyo, veteran lawyers Misheck Hogwe and Ms Nokuthula Moyo, Ms Rosalia Kumbirai Katsande, Mr Francis Vurayayi Chingozho and Ms Trish Jasi have been tasked to drive the JSC.

They all took their oath of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the Constitutional Court this morning.

Chief Justice Malaba chairs the commission.