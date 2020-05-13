Kenya: Death Toll From Floods Rises to 237

13 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

At least 237 people have lost their lives due to floods across the country, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said.

Giving and update on the effects of the ongoing floods, after making an aerial survey of Lake Naivasha Wednesday, Mr Wamalwa said many people have been displaced.

The CS appealed to people living in flood-prone areas to relocate because more rains are expected in the months of May and June.

"Several rives are swollen and likely to burst their banks, displacing those living in the edges," Mr Wamalwa said.

He noted that water levels in Lake Naivasha have risen to unprecedented levels, affecting nearly 18,000 people who live in the sprawling Kihoto estate.

Mr Wamalwa said water levels in lakes across the country have significantly increased. He cited Lake Victoria whose water level, he said is at the highest to have recorded been since 1958.

The CS promised humanitarian assistance to the affected families and government support.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, who accompanied Mr Wamalwa, regretted the encroachment of riparian land in Nakuru.

"We have also witnessed the destruction of the catchment areas that has led to the increase in water velocity, occasioning the current destruction," he said.

He said a team that will include officials from his ministry will in the coming weeks deliberate on measures to be taken especially on encroachment of areas around the lake

On the table, according to the CS, will be long term solutions to the current crisis and measures to be taken on the flower players discharging effluent into the lake.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.