South Africa: Pick n Pay CEO Stays to Fight Another Day

analysis

It is not so much the results from one of the country's largest retailers that indicates how tough the environment is; it is the steps it is taking to mitigate against future difficulties that cause a quickening of the heart rate and tightness of breath.

Ahead of the nationwide lockdown in March, panic buying set in. It was survival of the fittest as shoppers, concerned that supply chains would break down, stocked up on their basics.

According to retailer Pick n Pay, essentials like rice, spaghetti, sunflower oil, long-life milk, bleach and toilet paper flew off the shelves. Oh, and vodka too. Sales of Absolut vodka increased by 104% ahead of lockdown.

Since then, under lockdown, shopping behaviour has shifted noticeably. Consumers are shopping less often, and buying more per visit, and are favouring smaller, more local stores - none of which will surprise anyone.

Sales of cake flour and brown sugar have spiked - there is more time to bake - as have sales of curry powder, non-alcoholic beer and kids' painting sets.

E-commerce, which has been growing slowly but steadily over the last decade, shot through the roof.

Since the declaration of a National State of Disaster, Pick...