South Africa: Pick n Pay CEO Stays to Fight Another Day

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

It is not so much the results from one of the country's largest retailers that indicates how tough the environment is; it is the steps it is taking to mitigate against future difficulties that cause a quickening of the heart rate and tightness of breath.

Ahead of the nationwide lockdown in March, panic buying set in. It was survival of the fittest as shoppers, concerned that supply chains would break down, stocked up on their basics.

According to retailer Pick n Pay, essentials like rice, spaghetti, sunflower oil, long-life milk, bleach and toilet paper flew off the shelves. Oh, and vodka too. Sales of Absolut vodka increased by 104% ahead of lockdown.

Since then, under lockdown, shopping behaviour has shifted noticeably. Consumers are shopping less often, and buying more per visit, and are favouring smaller, more local stores - none of which will surprise anyone.

Sales of cake flour and brown sugar have spiked - there is more time to bake - as have sales of curry powder, non-alcoholic beer and kids' painting sets.

E-commerce, which has been growing slowly but steadily over the last decade, shot through the roof.

Since the declaration of a National State of Disaster, Pick...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.