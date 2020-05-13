South Africa: Northern Cape Cash-in-Transit Heist Suspect Arrested

12 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 36-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Khathu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 for his alleged role in a cash-in-transit heist that took place in January 2020.

The suspect, who was part of a heavily armed group allegedly attacked and robbed a security guard of a trolley bag containing an undisclosed amount of money at the Khathu Mall. Police responded to the scene, resulting in a high speed chase which ended in one suspect, Karabo Moshweshwe (37), being apprehended. The rest of the group managed to get away.

The latest arrest follows months of investigations and it was effected during a tracing operation in Taung, North West province by a team comprising of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence Unit and Tactical Response Team on Monday, 11 May 2020.

Meanwhile, Moshweshwe has already made several court appearances and his bail application attempt has been unsuccessful thus far. The remaining suspects are still at large and are being pursued.

