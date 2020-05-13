South Africa: Housebreaking Suspect Arrestetd With Firearms

press release

A 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning, 12 May 2020 during a multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence Unit, Kuruman K9 Unit and Tactical Response Team.

During April 2019, a search and seizure operation was conducted at the suspect's house, and four firearms were recovered. Further investigation established that the said firearms were related to break-ins in the Kuruman area.

The suspect has also been linked to at least eight (8) house breaking cases and six firearms have since been recovered.