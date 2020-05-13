South Africa: Housebreaking Suspect Arrestetd With Firearms

12 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 29-year-old suspect is expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning, 12 May 2020 during a multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence Unit, Kuruman K9 Unit and Tactical Response Team.

During April 2019, a search and seizure operation was conducted at the suspect's house, and four firearms were recovered. Further investigation established that the said firearms were related to break-ins in the Kuruman area.

The suspect has also been linked to at least eight (8) house breaking cases and six firearms have since been recovered.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.