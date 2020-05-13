South Africa: Villagers Run On Empty As COVID-19 Lockdown Drags On

analysis

Efforts by activists and non-profit organisations are exposing the deep suffering and poverty in Limpopo communities.

Ramatsemela Thobejane was so stressed after her attempt to apply for the social relief of distress grant failed that she tripped and fell as she was walking back home down a footpath that cuts through a mountain.

"I was thinking too much about this thing," Thobejane said, nursing a painful knee while sitting in the shade of her brick house in Moshira village later that afternoon.

She was hoping to also benefit from the social relief distress grant of R350 announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramadimetja Thobejane was unable to apply for a social relief grant because she doesn't have a bank account. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

This is why, after hearing repeated announcements about the grant on radio, she left her home at 5.30 that morning to travel to the nearby village of Magobading to apply.

After walking for about an hour and a half through a deserted mountain pass she found other people already queuing at the social services office.

But she was disappointed at being told she couldn't register because she doesn't have a bank account. To open a...