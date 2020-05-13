South Africa: Director in Hot Water for Fraudulent Tax Returns

12 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A sole Director of Nomsombuko Trading, Phumzile Rosemary Nhlapho (44), has been released on R4000 bail by the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 May 2020 for alleged fraudulent tax returns.

The suspect was arrested earlier on Monday by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Investigation and consequently appeared before the court shortly afterwards.

The Hawks' investigations revealed that Nhlapho submitted falsified tax returns in March 2019, which resulted in the South African Revenue Services (SARS), losing over four hundred thousand rand. The case has been postponed to 19 May 2020 where Nhlapho is expected to make a follow-up appearance.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

