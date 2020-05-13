South Africa: COVID-19 Workplace Compliance Is Only 60 Percent, Says Labour Department

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Clearly, the government and the wider public have concerns about the pandemic, and everyone needs to get used to new rules of economic engagement. Yet, one wonders if there is not an overzealousness on the part of inspectors.

In what must be a warning shot about coming battles over Covid-19 policy, the labour department says only 60% of companies are complying with regulations to stem the pandemic's spread. This is the finding of 2,789 inspections carried out between 30 April and 8 May. The kicker is that SOEs and other government entities scored only 50%. What a shocker.

In a brief statement on Tuesday 12 May, the labour department made clear its displeasure with the rate of compliance as many companies and businesses attempt to reboot under the already stifling rules of lockdown Level 4. It said that its inspectors had found "that two of every five inspected organisations [were] not complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA)". Or 60%, the majority, are compliant, which is more to the point.

"During the inspections, it was found that 1,237 organisations were not compliant, resulting in the issuance of 1,463 notices comprised of Contravention Notices; Improvement Notices and Prohibition Notices....

