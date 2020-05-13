South Africa: Public Sector Wage Increase Talks Between Govt and Unions Stall - Again

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Government and public sector unions are in a dispute over wage increases at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, where a three-year wage agreement was signed in 2018 by both parties. The government has revised its offer, but unions have rejected it.

Protracted talks between the government and public sector trade unions over wage increases have stalled again - this time at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, where a three-year wage agreement was signed in 2018 by both parties.

A new wage offer has been tabled by the government, which is expected to cost the fiscus R13-billion in 2020/21 to fund wage increases to about 1.2-million public sector workers, including nurses, doctors, teachers, and police officers.

However, some unions - including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) - want the government to honour its promise of forking out R32-billion in inflation-beating wage increases in 2020/21.

Under a wage agreement that spans three years, workers at levels one to eight - mainly general workers and support staff - would be paid increases in line with the projected consumer price index (CPI or inflation) plus 1% from 1 April 2020. This would be more than 5%. The pay...

