South Africa: Public Sector Wage Increase Talks Between Govt and Unions Stall - Again

analysis

Protracted talks between the government and public sector trade unions over wage increases have stalled again - this time at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, where a three-year wage agreement was signed in 2018 by both parties.

A new wage offer has been tabled by the government, which is expected to cost the fiscus R13-billion in 2020/21 to fund wage increases to about 1.2-million public sector workers, including nurses, doctors, teachers, and police officers.

However, some unions - including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) - want the government to honour its promise of forking out R32-billion in inflation-beating wage increases in 2020/21.

Under a wage agreement that spans three years, workers at levels one to eight - mainly general workers and support staff - would be paid increases in line with the projected consumer price index (CPI or inflation) plus 1% from 1 April 2020. This would be more than 5%. The pay...