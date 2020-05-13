Sudan: More Than 15 Killed in Southern Sudan Clash

13 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — More than 15 people were reportedly killed when a fight broke out at the Kadugli market yesterday. Many have been wounded as well. There were no security forces or regular forces present at the time.

Later, the fighting moved from the Grand Market of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, to the northern part of the town. The market was closed after the events. On social media people claim the death toll to be 24.

Mousa Jabur, secretary-general of the South Kordofan state government, blamed the clashes on "an outlaw group". He said the violence had no ethnic or tribal background.

Jabur claimed that the heads of the native administrations held a meeting in which they affirmed that they had nothing to do with the violence.

The South Kordofan Security Committee held an emergency meeting and announced a three-day curfew. It emphasized that it would also enforce the coronavirus lockdown that prohibits gatherings and group prayers in the mosques. The security forces and armed forces have the situation under control, the committee stressed.

Residents of Kadugli demanded the dismissal of the governor and the commander of the 14th Infantry.

