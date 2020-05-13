Sudan: Driver Killed in Central Darfur Highway Robbery

Nierteti — Three gunmen blocked a road near Nierteti in Central Darfur on Monday and opened fire at two cars. El Tijani Eisa was shot dead. The other driver, Muez Meneis, survived the armed robbery. The gunmen took both cars.

At least three displaced people were injured and their properties were stolen by militiamen at the El Shamaliya camp for the displaced in Nierteti on Monday.

Displaced people told Radio Dabanga that the accident occurred after sunset.

They said that the gunmen came to the camp on horses and motorcycles while firing in the air. Abakar Abdeljabbar Adam, Bakri Ezzeldin and Muhajir Daoud were injured when the gunmen beat them with whips and rifle butts.

The gunmen stole 15 mobile phones, four bicycles and two donkeys.

