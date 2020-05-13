Sudan: Driver Killed in Central Darfur Highway Robbery

13 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti — Three gunmen blocked a road near Nierteti in Central Darfur on Monday and opened fire at two cars. El Tijani Eisa was shot dead. The other driver, Muez Meneis, survived the armed robbery. The gunmen took both cars.

At least three displaced people were injured and their properties were stolen by militiamen at the El Shamaliya camp for the displaced in Nierteti on Monday.

Displaced people told Radio Dabanga that the accident occurred after sunset.

They said that the gunmen came to the camp on horses and motorcycles while firing in the air. Abakar Abdeljabbar Adam, Bakri Ezzeldin and Muhajir Daoud were injured when the gunmen beat them with whips and rifle butts.

The gunmen stole 15 mobile phones, four bicycles and two donkeys.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.