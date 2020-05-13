South Africa: Let's Add 20 Percent to the Sin Tax As an Incentive to Lift the Prohibition

analysis

The illicit tobacco market is flourishing, and there is no doubt that booze is also changing hands under lockdown. So let's dispense with the fiction that prohibition has been a grand success and bring legal booze and smokes back on the market. But here is an idea: To sweeten the deal, add 20% to the existing sin taxes, and split the extra revenue between National Treasury and the Solidarity Fund.

Government right now needs all of the money it can possibly lay its hands on. One easy source to tap is via the so-called "sin taxes" imposed on the retail sale of alcohol and tobacco products. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said last week that the revenue service had lost R1.3-billion in April in excise taxes which include those of a sinful nature, a shortfall of more than 50%. That is a drop in the almost R2-trillion in spending laid out in February in the now fanciful 2020/21 Budget, but when a stream is drying up every drop counts.

Some economists would no doubt make the case that even sin taxes should be cut as part of a general drive for consumer and business relief in a cratering economy, but...