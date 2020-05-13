South Africa: Alleged Vehicle Finance Fraud Kingpin Nabbed By Hawks in PE

12 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Hawks have arrested an alleged vehicle finance fraud kingpin who reportedly headed a syndicate defrauding banks.

The suspect, 52, was arrested in Port Elizabeth on Monday and has been allegedly linked to 22 cases of fraud worth more than R13.9 million.

The suspect and his accomplices were operating in Port Elizabeth and East London between January 2013 and July 2019.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was identified as the alleged kingpin behind the syndicate.

"He is linked to a total of 22 cases of fraud worth over R13.9 million. The suspect and his accomplices allegedly applied for loans at different banks, using fraudulent pay slips and bank statements. Upon approval and receipt of these vehicles no follow-up payments were made.

"They also recruited runners who also made these applications and vehicle purchases," said Nkwalase.

The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He is facing multiple charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, forgery and uttering.

Nkwalase said more arrests were imminent.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

