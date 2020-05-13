Sierra Leone: Mustapha Bundu's Agent Admits Player's Readiness for the Next Step

11 May 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Sahr Morris Jnr

Agent for Sierra Leone international striker, Mustapha Bundu, has admitted that his player is ready to take the next step in his football career by moving away from Denmark side, AGF.

Bundu has been a subject of transfer away from the Denmark Super League side and he is said to be the most sought after players and his agent, John Sivebæk believe the lad is ready to take the next step, but his club, AGF have to make the decision as the player still have a year left in his contract with the club.

"There is great interest in Bundu in his performance over the past year. And, of course, it is quite natural, because he is a very skilled player. I do not think there is anyone in doubt. But of course he is still young and he still has to learn some things. But I think he's ready to take the next step. But whether that is going to happen, it does decide AGF somewhere in relation to the price of him. So I can't say anything about that, because I simply don't know, "says John Sivebæk.

According to various reports, an extension to stay in Aarhus is not impossible at all, but John Sivebæk calls it 'too difficult' with a new deal taking into account the interest in Mustapha Bundu.

In October, BT revealed that the MLS club FC Dallas made a bid of £ 11 million and was rejected , and according to BT's information, AGF is targeting a sale of Bundu for around € 5 million, about £ 37 million.

If so, it will be a record for an AGF sale.

John Sivebæk feels pretty convinced that Mustapha Bundu is raising the ceiling when he sips one day.

"'Yes, I certainly do not want to rule that out. I think he can do that (become the biggest sales in AGF, ed.). I don't think they sell him for under 25 million. Then at least we have to go further in the process. I know this corona may have changed some things. Both in relation to those who want to buy, but also in relation to what price AGF must sell him for. But I don't really know that yet, 'the agent explains to BT.DK.

