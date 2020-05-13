South Africa: Gautrain Will Not Hike Fees During Lockdown

13 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Gautrain management has assured passengers it will not increase fares in June as was expected.

The company said it would not be increasing the price due to national lockdown regulations and the current economic situation in the country.

Gautrain's Barbara Jensen Vorster said in accordance with the Gautrain Concession Agreement, fares were adjusted annually in the month of June.

"The annual fare increase is guided by the Consumer Price Index. The Gautrain Management Agency and Bombela Concession Company have decided not to increase fares in June 2020 but to instead delay this increase to later in the year once it has more accurate information of when the lockdown regulations will be lifted," Vorster added.

Gautrain resumed a reduced service on 4 May after the system was closed during Level 5 of the national lockdown.

