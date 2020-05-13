Mozambique: Loon Signs Deal to Expand Commercial Internet Service to Mozambique

Loon, the Alphabet -owned company that's using stratospheric balloons to provide high-speed bandwidth to hard-to-serve areas without strong ground infrastructure, has signed a new deal with carrier Vodacom to expand its offering in Africa to Mozambique.

This is the second commercial agreement that Loon has in place in the continent, and its close proximity to Kenya, where its first deal is in place, means that the company will be able to use balloons across both markets.

The way Loon provides internet is by sending balloons to extremely high altitudes, equipped with radio equipment that effectively turns them into floating cellular broadband towers.

The stratospheric positioning means they can cover a much wider area than ground-based cell towers, and reach areas where it's been hard due to costs or accessibility to actually put in ground towers to begin with.