South Africa: COVID-19 - Doctor At Private KZN Hospital Tests Positive

A doctor working at KwaDukuza Private Hospital on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has contracted Covid-19 and is in self-isolation, the hospital's manager said on Wednesday.

"We wish to confirm that a doctor in private practice tested positive for Covid-19 on 9 May and has been in self-isolation," Ravi Manilal said in a statement.

He added management had contacted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Department of Health and reported the matter.

"All NICD and department guidelines were followed with immediate effect."

Manilal said all staff would be tested.

"Management has decided to test all staff on the premises as an added precautionary measure to support the measures already in place. There were 89 tests performed and we are awaiting results."

He added Covid-19 protocol had been followed.

"We wish to confirm that all NICD and department guidelines were strictly adhered to, including screening, personal protective equipment and awareness."

Private hospitals reopen

Over the weekend, News24 reported Netcare St Augustine's and Netcare Kingsway hospitals were given the green light to reopen. In a statement, Netcare said the health department had on Friday given permission for both hospitals to reopen.

Netcare coastal regional director Craig Murphy said the hospitals were closed for new patient admissions in April and were working closely with the department to reopen.

In April, it was reported four people had died during a Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's Hospital and 47 staff members tested positive.

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti was closed after 10 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 after the outbreak at the hospital was traced to a patient.

Both hospitals have been reopened.

