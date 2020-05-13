South Africa: COVID-19 - Doctor At Private KZN Hospital Tests Positive

13 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A doctor working at KwaDukuza Private Hospital on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has contracted Covid-19 and is in self-isolation, the hospital's manager said on Wednesday.

"We wish to confirm that a doctor in private practice tested positive for Covid-19 on 9 May and has been in self-isolation," Ravi Manilal said in a statement.

He added management had contacted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Department of Health and reported the matter.

"All NICD and department guidelines were followed with immediate effect."

Manilal said all staff would be tested.

"Management has decided to test all staff on the premises as an added precautionary measure to support the measures already in place. There were 89 tests performed and we are awaiting results."

He added Covid-19 protocol had been followed.

"We wish to confirm that all NICD and department guidelines were strictly adhered to, including screening, personal protective equipment and awareness."

Private hospitals reopen

Over the weekend, News24 reported Netcare St Augustine's and Netcare Kingsway hospitals were given the green light to reopen. In a statement, Netcare said the health department had on Friday given permission for both hospitals to reopen.

Netcare coastal regional director Craig Murphy said the hospitals were closed for new patient admissions in April and were working closely with the department to reopen.

In April, it was reported four people had died during a Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's Hospital and 47 staff members tested positive.

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti was closed after 10 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 after the outbreak at the hospital was traced to a patient.

Both hospitals have been reopened.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.