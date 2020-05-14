Kenya: COVID-19 Fatalities in Kenya Rise to 36

12 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Three more COVID-19 patients have succumbed in Kenya, raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 36.

Health Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the three fatalities were recorded in Mombasa, where two patients died at home. The third died in hospital.

Kenya has so far registered 715 positive cases after 15 new infections were reported on Tuesday.

The 15 were identified from 978 samples which were tested since Monday. Kenya has so far tested 33, 916 samples.

"In terms of age, the youngest one is one year and eight months old while the oldest is 62 years," Dr Aman said of the new cases. 10 are males and five are females.

Seven of the cases were confirmed in Mombasa, three in Migori, two from Wajir and one each from Nairobi, Machakos and Kiambu.

"In terms of estates, Mombasa, Mvita had five cases and one each from Jomvu and Kisauni, in Migori the three cases are from Kuria East and in Wajir the cases are in Gulete Dere in Wajir South and Griftohaga in Wajir West while in Nairobi the one case was from Githurai and in Machakas in Kathiani," he said.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the tally of the number of recoveries in the country to 259 with health care workers lauded for their efforts in preventing the spread of the virus.

"We continue to appreciate and thank our health care workers for this great that they are performing," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.