Nigerian Soldiers Ambush Boko Haram Fighters, Kill Nine - Official

13 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian soldiers Wednesday successfully ambushed Boko Haram fighters killing nine of them, an official said.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, said the ambush occurred at Mainok-Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Mr Musa, in a statement, said the operation took place at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"So far, nine Boko Haram terrorists have lost their lives, two gun trucks mounted with anti- aircraft guns have been captured and exploitation is ongoing by the troops.

"Two soldiers are slightly wounded and the situation in the area has been normalised," he said.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused the death of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of others, mainly in Northeastern Nigeria.

The terrorists, who seek an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria, have been restricted to Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states by the security forces since 2016.

