Nigeria: 98-Year-Old Woman, 25 Others Recover From COVID-19 in Lagos

A 98-year-old woman and 25 other patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos, an official has said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, gave the update on Wednesday. He said the nonagenarian is among the newly discharged 26 patients.

This brings the total recoveries from COVID-19 to 528 in Lagos

"Today, we discharged a 98 year old woman, our oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.

"As our frontline health workers continue to sacrifice and push through, let us play our roles by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks," Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote on his Twitter page.

Giving the breakdown of the discharged patients, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said some were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba , while others were discharged from two other isolation and treatment centres in the state.

"26 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 13 females & 13 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan & LUTH to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 6 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan & 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

"With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 528," the ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lagos has 2,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,427 active cases, 528 discharged cases and 34 deaths.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, earlier said the death of a Dubai returnee announced on Tuesday was a 'presumed' COVID-19 related death, as the ministry is still waiting for the confirmation of the COVID-19 status.

Citizens are urged to continue practising good personal hygiene, social distancing and use of face masks in public places.