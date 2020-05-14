Kenya: COVID-19 - Tanzanians Denied Entry Into Kenya After Testing Positive

13 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

Two Tanzanians were today Tuesday May 12 denied entry into Kenya at Isibania border post after they tested positive of corona virus, Kenya's health Ministry has announced.

Kenyan authorities now require truck drivers entering the country to undergo a mandatory testing of the Covid-19 at the border, a decision that has not gone well the truck drivers.

The requirement has left hundreds stranded at the border waiting for their test results with Namanga alone recording over 300 trucks.

A similar scenario played out at Horohoro where drivers refused to undergo the test without the supervision of Tanzanian doctors.

This comes on a day when Kenya's coronavirus tally rose to 715 after 15 people, including a one-year-old baby, tested positive.

During Tuesday press briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the number of recoveries rose to 259 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals.

Dr Aman said 978 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time Covid-19 deaths in the country rose to 36 after three people succumbed to the disease in Mombasa.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

