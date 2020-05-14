Uganda: Kampala Water Demand Outstrips Supply - Nwsc

13 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ashita Chopra

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has said it is experiencing a water shortage of about 60 million litres in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The shortage, according to NWSC, has led to water rationing, especially in the areas of Namugongo, Kireka, Sonde, Mukono, Kasangati and other areas in the eastern part of Kampala.

Kampala water, which covers Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, NWSC says, has a daily water demand of 300 million litres against supply of 240 million litres.

Mr Samuel Apedel, the NWSC communications manager, told Daily Monitor that Kampala Metropolitan Area is mainly supplied by the Ggaba plant with a daily supply of 240 million litres.

However, he said, this is against a daily demand of 300 million litres, which has created shortage on the periphery of the network hilly areas.

"For now, we are doing our best to ensure that there is some water for everyone including those in water stressed areas," he said, noting that in the short-term, the shortage is being managed through rationing.

Water supply, especially in areas of eastern Kampala such as Namugongo, Kireka, Sonde, Mukono and Kasangati has been problematic with a number of customers raising concern on the persistent rate of rationing.

Last week, much of eastern Kampala was experiencing a water shortage with some customers going for two days without supply.

At the time NWSC said they had been experiencing supply challenges but noted the new Katosi plant, which is currently under construction, will be the long term solution.

The plant, which according to Mr Apedel has capacity to supply 240 million litres, will initially add 160 million litres to Kampala Metropolitan Area.

According to NWSC, the Katosi water works currently stand at 80 per cent and essential requirements such as electricity have been installed on site.

The 51 kilometre pipeline has been laid from Katosi through Mukono to Ntinda and the final leg of works on the Kiwatule-Ntinda stretch is now under construction.

Reservoir tanks

NWSC is also working on reservoir tanks in Nsumba Hill, Ssonde Hill and a booster pumping station in Namugongo. Test-pumping of the Katosi plant is expected at the end of this year but completion of the project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

