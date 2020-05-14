Malawi: COVID-19 Frontline Staff Demand Compensation for Affected Health Workers

13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Coronavirus frontline staff are asking the government to immediately start processing compensation for those frontline health workers affected by the disease.

Covid-19 leaves Malawi's frontline health workers facing threats and social stigma Frontline health workers have concerns

At least five frontline health workers have been affected by Covid-19 which they contracted in line of duty.

Physicians Assistants Union of Malawi (PAUM) president Dr. Solomon Chomba said the government needs not to be moved hard to start processing the compensation.

"These cases vindicate our demand for government to provide health workers with personal protective equipment," said Chomba.

Meanwhile, health workers have threatened a fresh industrial action over the government decision to tax the risk allowance.

In April, the government revised the risk allowance for health workers who include nurses and midwives, clinicians and medical doctors from K1,000 to K60,000 as the highest depending on grades.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.